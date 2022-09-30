Gear up for the change! Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has hit the volume of 643369

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN), which is $3.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.33 after opening rate of $3.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.025 before closing at $3.40.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Advent Technologies signs Supply Agreement with the German State of Brandenburg for Fuel Cell Systems. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, is pleased to announce the signing of a three-year agreement with the German State of Brandenburg for the supply of methanol-powered fuel cell systems, which will be installed in select critical communication sites in the region. You can read further details here

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.08 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.13 for the same time period, recorded on 06/15/22.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) full year performance was -64.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are logging -69.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $10.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 643369 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) recorded performance in the market was -56.35%, having the revenues showcasing 21.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.25M, as it employees total of 200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.55, with a change in the price was noted +1.13. In a similar fashion, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +58.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,760,018 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Raw Stochastic average of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.91%, alongside a downfall of -64.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.43% during last recorded quarter.