Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is priced at $29.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.88 and reached a high price of $29.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.88. The stock touched a low price of $27.49.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, Cross Country Healthcare Executive Named Most Influential HR Executives to Watch. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that its chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022 by CIO Views magazine. You can read further details here

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.51 on 07/21/22, with the lowest value was $15.26 for the same time period, recorded on 05/16/22.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) full year performance was 35.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -4.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.26 and $30.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 665588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) recorded performance in the market was 5.15%, having the revenues showcasing 40.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 2250 workers.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.80, with a change in the price was noted +11.98. In a similar fashion, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +69.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 684,917 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCRN is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.04%, alongside a boost of 35.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.13% during last recorded quarter.