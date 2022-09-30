BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 53.41K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), which is $0.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8299 after opening rate of $0.8299 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.646 before closing at $0.83.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, BVXV: Results for Preclinical Inhalation Proof-of-Concept Study in COVID-19 Expected by End of This Year…. By David Bautz, PhD. You can read further details here

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6460 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) full year performance was -69.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -81.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and -17.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $3.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 500603 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) recorded performance in the market was -71.92%, having the revenues showcasing -43.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.20M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1791, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -52.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 53,821 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVXV is recording 4.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.41.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.29%, alongside a downfall of -69.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -38.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.36% during last recorded quarter.