Ainos Inc. (AIMD) is on the roll with an average volume of 53.63K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ainos Inc. (AIMD). It is currently valued at $2.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.48, after setting-off with the price of $1.392. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.38.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, Ainos Announces Positive Results from Additional Preclinical Study of Its Low-dose Oral Interferon Formulation Against New Variant Virus – Omicron. VELDONA® formulation showed significant stabilization of physical condition and complete recovery from lung inflammation throughout the course of treatment period. You can read further details here

Ainos Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Ainos Inc. (AIMD) full year performance was -90.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ainos Inc. shares are logging -88.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $18.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28338985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ainos Inc. (AIMD) recorded performance in the market was -89.05%, having the revenues showcasing -68.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.67M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ainos Inc. (AIMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ainos Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIMD is recording 5.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ainos Inc. (AIMD)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.56%, alongside a downfall of -90.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.22% during last recorded quarter.