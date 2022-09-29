Why is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) up 39.52% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). It is currently valued at $6.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.41, after setting-off with the price of $6.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.145 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.39.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, YPF SA reports. YPF SA announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including audited financial statements. You can read further details here

YPF Sociedad Anonima had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.37 on 09/14/22, with the lowest value was $2.82 for the same time period, recorded on 07/21/22.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) full year performance was 39.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are logging -13.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $7.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 781723 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) recorded performance in the market was 67.28%, having the revenues showcasing 91.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.07B, as it employees total of 22032 workers.

Market experts do have their say about YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.49, with a change in the price was noted +2.23. In a similar fashion, YPF Sociedad Anonima posted a movement of +54.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,311,942 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YPF is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical breakdown of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Raw Stochastic average of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.85%, alongside a boost of 39.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.32% during last recorded quarter.