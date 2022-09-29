Why is OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) down -62.08% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), which is $4.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.065 after opening rate of $3.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.70 before closing at $3.66.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, OraSure Technologies Receives $8.6 Million BARDA Contract to Develop 2nd Generation Ebola Test. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has issued the Company an $8.6 million contract to develop a 2nd generation Ebola test on the OraQuick® testing platform. The goal is for the 2nd generation test to have improved sensitivity, increased shelf life, new chemistry and more automation when compared to the de novo U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized test. OraSure’s OraQuick® Ebola Rapid Antigen test is the only test today with a de novo authorization from the FDA and has been used extensively for Ebola cadaver testing in Africa with results available in 30 minutes. You can read further details here

OraSure Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.42 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $2.62 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) full year performance was -62.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OraSure Technologies Inc. shares are logging -66.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.62 and $11.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 816211 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) recorded performance in the market was -53.74%, having the revenues showcasing 46.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 286.34M, as it employees total of 785 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.74, with a change in the price was noted -2.03. In a similar fashion, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -33.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,269,311 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSUR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of OraSure Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.87%.

Considering, the past performance of OraSure Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.32%, alongside a downfall of -62.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.72% during last recorded quarter.