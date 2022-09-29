Why is HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) down -87.98% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) was valued at $0.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.90 while reaching the peak value of $1.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.90. The stock current value is $0.99.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, AmeriDrive Partners with HyreCar on $100M Revolving Line of Credit Joint Venture to Grow its Fleet and Geographic Footprint. AmeriDrive Holdings, Inc., one of the largest private fleets dedicated to serving gig drivers, announced today a joint venture with HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE), through which it will significantly grow its fleet and geographic footprint. HyreCar, Inc. and AmeriDrive recently announced closing a $100 million warehousing line of credit with a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners. Under the agreement, AmeriDrive will use this facility to purchase vehicles for exclusive listing on the HyreCar platform. You can read further details here

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8400 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5599 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was -87.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging -89.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $9.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2077182 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was -79.07%, having the revenues showcasing 52.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.76M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Specialists analysis on HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9456, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of -30.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,788,553 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.65%, alongside a downfall of -87.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.58% during last recorded quarter.