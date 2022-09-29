Take note of this Trade Activity: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN), which is $26.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.24 after opening rate of $26.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.47 before closing at $26.50.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Reynolds Consumer Products Provides Update Ahead of Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (“Reynolds,” “RCP” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REYN) today reiterated its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, and updated its net revenue growth range outlook for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.29 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $24.54 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) full year performance was -3.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares are logging -16.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.54 and $32.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3726473 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) recorded performance in the market was -14.11%, having the revenues showcasing 0.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.67B, as it employees total of 5600 workers.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.82, with a change in the price was noted -1.83. In a similar fashion, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. posted a movement of -6.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,970 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REYN is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.32%, alongside a downfall of -3.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.07% during last recorded quarter.