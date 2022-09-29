Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is priced at $0.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.30 and reached a high price of $0.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.30. The stock touched a low price of $0.2713.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Remark Holdings Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. For complete details of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, please see Remark’s filings with the SEC (www.sec.gov). You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0900 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.2713 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/22.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -74.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -95.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1552114 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was -72.06%, having the revenues showcasing -30.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.35M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4278, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -53.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,431,888 in trading volumes.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.56%, alongside a downfall of -74.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.07% during last recorded quarter.