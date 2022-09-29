Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is priced at $18.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.80 and reached a high price of $18.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.05. The stock touched a low price of $18.09.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, REMINDER – Leading Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in NYC. Senior executives from leading publicly listed Dry Bulk and Container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. You can read further details here

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.99 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $18.09 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/22.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) full year performance was -23.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are logging -46.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.80 and $33.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2188575 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) recorded performance in the market was -19.81%, having the revenues showcasing -26.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.94B, as it employees total of 181 workers.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.31, with a change in the price was noted -12.50. In a similar fashion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted a movement of -40.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,711,655 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBLK is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.40%, alongside a downfall of -23.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.90% during last recorded quarter.