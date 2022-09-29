KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), which is $6.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.38 after opening rate of $5.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.50 before closing at $5.35.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, KLX Energy Services Announces Amendment and Extension of ABL Facility. Company Raises 2022 Third Quarter Guidance. You can read further details here

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.36 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) full year performance was 48.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are logging -47.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.94 and $13.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 817476 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) recorded performance in the market was 124.84%, having the revenues showcasing 51.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.84M, as it employees total of 1520 workers.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.82. In a similar fashion, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +35.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 225,377 in trading volumes.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.84%, alongside a boost of 48.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.52% during last recorded quarter.