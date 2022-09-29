Here is what you need to look for: Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Zymergen Inc. (ZY). It is currently valued at $3.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.11, after setting-off with the price of $2.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.57.Recently in News on July 25, 2022, Ginkgo to Acquire Zymergen. Acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of Ginkgo’s innovative horizontal synthetic biology platform. You can read further details here

Zymergen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.03 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.10 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) full year performance was -75.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zymergen Inc. shares are logging -78.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $14.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2059125 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zymergen Inc. (ZY) recorded performance in the market was -53.96%, having the revenues showcasing 135.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 341.05M, as it employees total of 507 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zymergen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.05, with a change in the price was noted +1.50. In a similar fashion, Zymergen Inc. posted a movement of +94.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,458,510 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Raw Stochastic average of Zymergen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Zymergen Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a downfall of -75.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 135.11% during last recorded quarter.