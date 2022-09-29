Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS). It is currently valued at $0.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.3501, after setting-off with the price of $0.312. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.308 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.31.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Bird Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Reinforce Focus on Path to Profitability. Shane Torchiana Appointed Chief Executive Officer. You can read further details here

Bird Global Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) full year performance was -96.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bird Global Inc. shares are logging -96.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $11.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3069635 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) recorded performance in the market was -94.46%, having the revenues showcasing -21.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.22M, as it employees total of 572 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Bird Global Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5749, with a change in the price was noted -1.22. In a similar fashion, Bird Global Inc. posted a movement of -78.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,694,835 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BRDS is recording 1.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Bird Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bird Global Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.54%, alongside a downfall of -96.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.31% during last recorded quarter.