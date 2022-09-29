EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 72.73K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL), which is $0.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7299 after opening rate of $0.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.54 before closing at $0.55.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, EzFill Announces Expansion to Jacksonville. EzFill Continues its Strategic Growth within its Home State of Florida. You can read further details here

EZFill Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.3636 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) full year performance was -80.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EZFill Holdings Inc. shares are logging -87.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $4.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 650104 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) recorded performance in the market was -55.07%, having the revenues showcasing -11.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.39M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

The Analysts eye on EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EZFill Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6560, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, EZFill Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +5.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 87,338 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EZFL is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical rundown of EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)

Raw Stochastic average of EZFill Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.67%.

Considering, the past performance of EZFill Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.94%, alongside a downfall of -80.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.41% during last recorded quarter.