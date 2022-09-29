Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uxin Limited (UXIN), which is $0.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.578 after opening rate of $0.5701 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5572 before closing at $0.57.Recently in News on September 23, 2022, Uxin to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on September 30, 2022. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2022 before the open of U.S. markets on September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.3628 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -78.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -80.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 537676 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -64.73%, having the revenues showcasing 28.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 270.76M, as it employees total of 814 workers.

Specialists analysis on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5929, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -18.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,375,339 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.95%, alongside a downfall of -78.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.09% during last recorded quarter.