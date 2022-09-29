Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Profit Margins posted -1.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB). It is currently valued at $14.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.33, after setting-off with the price of $12.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.74.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Cytek to Participate in the 20th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 20th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. You can read further details here

Cytek Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.41 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $7.38 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) full year performance was -36.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -46.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.38 and $26.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 674987 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) recorded performance in the market was -13.05%, having the revenues showcasing 30.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.93B, as it employees total of 555 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.78, with a change in the price was noted +5.02. In a similar fashion, Cytek Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +54.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 739,597 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTKB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Raw Stochastic average of Cytek Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Cytek Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.12%, alongside a downfall of -36.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.54% during last recorded quarter.