Buying a Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), which is $15.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.32 after opening rate of $16.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.96 before closing at $16.23.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Levi Strauss & Co. Releases 2021 Sustainability Report and New Slate of Sustainability Goals Across Its Main Pillars of Climate, Consumption and Community. Levi Strauss & Co. has released a new slate of sustainability goals as part of its newly published 2021 Sustainability report, demonstrating its commitment to a holistic definition of sustainability and progress across its key pillars of climate, consumption and community. The 16 goals cover focus areas including greenhouse gas emissions, water stewardship, circular economy and new business models, worker well-being in the supply chain, diversity, equity and inclusion and social issue advocacy. You can read further details here

Levi Strauss & Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.25 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $15.34 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) full year performance was -36.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are logging -45.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.61 and $28.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1018619 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) recorded performance in the market was -35.16%, having the revenues showcasing -2.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.46B, as it employees total of 16600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Levi Strauss & Co. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.71, with a change in the price was noted -2.07. In a similar fashion, Levi Strauss & Co. posted a movement of -11.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,843,894 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEVI is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Trends and Technical analysis: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.98%, alongside a downfall of -36.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.41% during last recorded quarter.