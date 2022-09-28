Why is Cepton Inc. (CPTN) down -82.76% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cepton Inc. (CPTN). It is currently valued at $1.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.72, after setting-off with the price of $1.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.51.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Cepton Adds Lidar Digital Twin to NVIDIA DRIVE Sim, Advancing the Development of Safe Autonomous Driving Technology. Collaboration enriches NVIDIA DRIVE Sim’s library of vehicle, sensor and traffic models for accurate testing and validation. You can read further details here

Cepton Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.1600 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) full year performance was -82.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cepton Inc. shares are logging -97.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $80.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 690138 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) recorded performance in the market was -82.78%, having the revenues showcasing 15.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 279.33M, as it employees total of 151 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7861, with a change in the price was noted -1.25. In a similar fashion, Cepton Inc. posted a movement of -42.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,021,960 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPTN is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Technical breakdown of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cepton Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cepton Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.25%, alongside a downfall of -82.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.54% during last recorded quarter.