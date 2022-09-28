Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is priced at $0.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3736 and reached a high price of $0.3746, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.38. The stock touched a low price of $0.302.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, Troika Media Group’s Subsidiary Converge Direct, LLC Reports Audited Financial Results for 2021 with Revenues of $294 Million and Operating Income of $21 Million Following its Acquisition in March 2022. via NewMediaWire – Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG” or “Company”), a transformational consulting and solutions group today announced audited financial results of Converge Direct, LLC and its affiliates (“Converge”) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company has filed its Form 8-K/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the completion of the Converge audited financial results. You can read further details here

Troika Media Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.3017 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/22.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) full year performance was -75.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Troika Media Group Inc. shares are logging -90.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $3.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1608721 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) recorded performance in the market was -71.17%, having the revenues showcasing -62.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.38M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Analysts verdict on Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Troika Media Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7111, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Troika Media Group Inc. posted a movement of -27.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 530,889 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRKA is recording 3.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.27.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Troika Media Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Troika Media Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.89%, alongside a downfall of -75.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.84% during last recorded quarter.