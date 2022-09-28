Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is priced at $2.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.36 and reached a high price of $2.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.34. The stock touched a low price of $2.25.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, TOP Ships Announces a 412% Increase in Net Income for the Six Months Ended June 30. TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today its unaudited financial results for six months ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Top Ships Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.80 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.10 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) full year performance was -92.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Top Ships Inc. shares are logging -91.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $33.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18752876 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) recorded performance in the market was -85.99%, having the revenues showcasing -70.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 122.50M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Top Ships Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.16, with a change in the price was noted -11.47. In a similar fashion, Top Ships Inc. posted a movement of -79.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 296,582 in trading volumes.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Top Ships Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -88.64%, alongside a downfall of -92.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -48.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -59.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.43% during last recorded quarter.