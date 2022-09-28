The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Wipro Limited (WIT)

At the end of the latest market close, Wipro Limited (WIT) was valued at $4.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.84 while reaching the peak value of $4.865 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.77. The stock current value is $4.84.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, Wipro Achieves AWS Energy Competency Status. Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognizes that Wipro has demonstrated deep expertise helping customers leverage AWS technology to transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future. You can read further details here

Wipro Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.85 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.74 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Wipro Limited (WIT) full year performance was -47.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wipro Limited shares are logging -51.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.74 and $9.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1398186 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wipro Limited (WIT) recorded performance in the market was -50.92%, having the revenues showcasing -9.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.31B, as it employees total of 258574 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wipro Limited (WIT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.42, with a change in the price was noted -1.51. In a similar fashion, Wipro Limited posted a movement of -23.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,025,990 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WIT is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Wipro Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wipro Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.52%, alongside a downfall of -47.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.96% during last recorded quarter.