Tenaris S.A. (TS): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Tenaris S.A. (TS) was valued at $25.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.00 while reaching the peak value of $25.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.68. The stock current value is $26.04.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Tenaris Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results. The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures. You can read further details here

Tenaris S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.76 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value was $21.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) full year performance was 21.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenaris S.A. shares are logging -25.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.40 and $34.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117120 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenaris S.A. (TS) recorded performance in the market was 21.19%, having the revenues showcasing -5.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.44B, as it employees total of 22776 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tenaris S.A. (TS)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Tenaris S.A. a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.05, with a change in the price was noted -4.79. In a similar fashion, Tenaris S.A. posted a movement of -15.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,231,219 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TS is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Raw Stochastic average of Tenaris S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Tenaris S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.36%, alongside a boost of 21.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.81% during last recorded quarter.