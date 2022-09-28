Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO), which is $3.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.47 after opening rate of $4.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.855 before closing at $4.32.Recently in News on September 14, 2022, Vimeo August 2022 Monthly Metrics Available on Company’s IR Site. Vimeo posted monthly metrics for August 2022 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. You can read further details here

Vimeo Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.37 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.86 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) full year performance was -87.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vimeo Inc. shares are logging -89.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.22 and $35.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7066126 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) recorded performance in the market was -78.23%, having the revenues showcasing -41.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 643.90M, as it employees total of 1219 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vimeo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.77, with a change in the price was noted -7.13. In a similar fashion, Vimeo Inc. posted a movement of -64.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,072,978 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VMEO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Raw Stochastic average of Vimeo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Vimeo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.37%, alongside a downfall of -87.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.38% during last recorded quarter.