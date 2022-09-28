Recent Change of -4.35% in the KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of KB Financial Group Inc. (KB). It is currently valued at $30.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $31.51, after setting-off with the price of $31.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $30.73 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $32.38.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC. FILES ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F. On April 27, 2022, KB Financial Group Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.kbfg.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting kbir@kbfg.com. You can read further details here

KB Financial Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.31 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $30.73 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) full year performance was -31.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KB Financial Group Inc. shares are logging -44.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.06 and $55.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 594252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) recorded performance in the market was -32.91%, having the revenues showcasing -17.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.07B, as it employees total of 24663 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KB Financial Group Inc. (KB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KB Financial Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.34, with a change in the price was noted -17.56. In a similar fashion, KB Financial Group Inc. posted a movement of -36.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 288,702 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KB is recording 2.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.64.

Technical breakdown of KB Financial Group Inc. (KB)

Raw Stochastic average of KB Financial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KB Financial Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.79%, alongside a downfall of -31.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.87% during last recorded quarter.