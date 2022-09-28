Polished.com Inc. (POL) market price of $0.55 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Polished.com Inc. (POL) was valued at $0.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.51 while reaching the peak value of $0.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.51. The stock current value is $0.55.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Polished.com Provides Corporate Updates; Engages Leading Strategic Consulting Firm and Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing. Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL) (formerly known as 1847 Goedeker Inc.) (“Polished” or the “Company”), a content driven and technology enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced the engagement of a leading strategic consulting firm with retail and ecommerce operations expertise to augment its existing management, identify opportunities to accelerate long-term profitable growth and, separately, to potentially expedite the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors’ ongoing investigation. You can read further details here

Polished.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4997 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) full year performance was -83.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Polished.com Inc. shares are logging -84.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $3.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 749591 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Polished.com Inc. (POL) recorded performance in the market was -77.04%, having the revenues showcasing -57.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.11M, as it employees total of 482 workers.

The Analysts eye on Polished.com Inc. (POL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Polished.com Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1674, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, Polished.com Inc. posted a movement of -62.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,220,167 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POL is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical rundown of Polished.com Inc. (POL)

Raw Stochastic average of Polished.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Polished.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.40%, alongside a downfall of -83.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.94% during last recorded quarter.