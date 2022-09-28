Here is why Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.34%

At the end of the latest market close, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) was valued at $66.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $66.35 while reaching the peak value of $67.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $65.53. The stock current value is $68.55.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Cardinal Health to Announce First-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023 on November 4. Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release first-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2023 on November 4, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. You can read further details here

Cardinal Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.28 on 09/02/22, with the lowest value was $48.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) full year performance was 28.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardinal Health Inc. shares are logging -5.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.85 and $72.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1440036 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) recorded performance in the market was 28.59%, having the revenues showcasing 23.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.38B, as it employees total of 46500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Cardinal Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.95, with a change in the price was noted +10.48. In a similar fashion, Cardinal Health Inc. posted a movement of +18.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,591,432 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardinal Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Cardinal Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.55%, alongside a boost of 28.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.02% during last recorded quarter.