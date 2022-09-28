Here is what you need to look for: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is priced at $1.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.18. The stock touched a low price of $1.15.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Submits Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Denileukin Diftitox for the Treatment of Patients with Persistent or Recurrent Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that the Company has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for denileukin diftitox (I/ONTAK), an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). I/ONTAK is a purified and more bioactive formulation of previously FDA-approved ONTAK®. The BLA is supported by a pivotal Phase 3 study (NCT01871727). Results of the study were consistent with the prior FDA-approved formulation. You can read further details here

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0100 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.8306 for the same time period, recorded on 06/21/22.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) full year performance was -44.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -44.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $2.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1217033 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) recorded performance in the market was -23.38%, having the revenues showcasing 20.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 171.01M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0371, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +28.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,050,203 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTXR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.95%, alongside a downfall of -44.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.19% during last recorded quarter.