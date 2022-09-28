Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN): Investing has never been easier

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) is priced at $12.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.45 and reached a high price of $13.87, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.38. The stock touched a low price of $11.58.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held in New York, NY on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.63 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $4.30 for the same time period, recorded on 06/02/22.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) full year performance was -26.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -32.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.30 and $17.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 904122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) recorded performance in the market was 1.77%, having the revenues showcasing 85.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 668.77M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.12, with a change in the price was noted +3.76. In a similar fashion, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +45.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 226,279 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DYN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.44%, alongside a downfall of -26.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.87% during last recorded quarter.