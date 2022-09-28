Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU), which is $0.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.20 after opening rate of $0.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.185 before closing at $0.19.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Aytu BioPharma Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue. Record fourth quarter and fiscal year net revenue driven by strong growth in Prescription segment. You can read further details here

Aytu BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5900 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1801 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) full year performance was -93.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -93.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $3.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1190313 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) recorded performance in the market was -85.93%, having the revenues showcasing -64.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.13M, as it employees total of 175 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4424, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, Aytu BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of -69.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 979,675 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYTU is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Aytu BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.04%, alongside a downfall of -93.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.55% during last recorded quarter.