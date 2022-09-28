Do Domo Inc. (DOMO) beta value of 2.54 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Domo Inc. (DOMO). It is currently valued at $18.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.31, after setting-off with the price of $17.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.64.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Domo Releases 10th Annual “Data Never Sleeps” Infographic. A decade of minute-by-minute data shows 1700% increase in digital engagement on some platforms. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.41 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $16.41 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was -78.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging -81.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.41 and $95.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 540113 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was -63.59%, having the revenues showcasing -39.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 631.74M, as it employees total of 917 workers.

The Analysts eye on Domo Inc. (DOMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Domo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.17, with a change in the price was noted -26.14. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of -59.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 498,307 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Domo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.31%, alongside a downfall of -78.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.84% during last recorded quarter.