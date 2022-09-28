Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $13.81

At the end of the latest market close, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) was valued at $5.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.22 while reaching the peak value of $5.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.12. The stock current value is $5.38.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, Clean Energy Celebrates 25th Anniversary, 15 Years as Public Company, with NASDAQ Closing Bell Ringing. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, today celebrated 25 years as a business and 15 years traded on the NASDAQ (Nasdaq) stock exchange. In honor of the occasion Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy President and CEO, and the company’s board of directors rang the NASDAQ closing bell in Times Square. You can read further details here

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.65 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $4.02 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was -42.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -44.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.02 and $9.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2495181 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was -12.23%, having the revenues showcasing 9.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 482 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of -14.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,520,593 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.04%, alongside a downfall of -42.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.57% during last recorded quarter.