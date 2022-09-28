Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is priced at $13.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.24 and reached a high price of $14.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.87. The stock touched a low price of $12.10.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Altus Power, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreements to Acquire Approximately 97 Megawatts of Operating Solar Assets. Altus Power’s portfolio of solar and storage assets expected to grow to approximately 466 megawatts across 22 states. You can read further details here

Altus Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.00 on 09/27/22, with the lowest value was $4.26 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) full year performance was 39.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altus Power Inc. shares are logging 9.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 226.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.26 and $12.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3530645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) recorded performance in the market was 33.01%, having the revenues showcasing 108.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.25B, as it employees total of 44 workers.

The Analysts eye on Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Altus Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.38, with a change in the price was noted +7.84. In a similar fashion, Altus Power Inc. posted a movement of +129.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 752,907 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPS is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.31.

Technical rundown of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Altus Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Altus Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.22%, alongside a boost of 39.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 108.40% during last recorded quarter.