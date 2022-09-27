Why is IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) down -49.96% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) was valued at $12.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.02 while reaching the peak value of $13.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.015. The stock current value is $12.70.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, IDEAYA Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA) today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 8,761,905 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,142,857 shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by IDEAYA, were approximately $92.0 million. You can read further details here

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.09 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $8.14 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) full year performance was -49.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -53.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.14 and $27.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 901043 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) recorded performance in the market was -46.28%, having the revenues showcasing -6.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 598.80M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Specialists analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.29, with a change in the price was noted +3.05. In a similar fashion, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +31.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 399,402 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Raw Stochastic average of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.01%, alongside a downfall of -49.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.69% during last recorded quarter.