Vy Global Growth (VYGG): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) is priced at $10.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.00 and reached a high price of $10.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.00. The stock touched a low price of $9.99.Recently in News on September 26, 2022, Vy Global Growth Will Redeem Public Shares. Vy Global Growth (the “Company”) (NYSE: VYGG.U, VYGG, VYGG.W), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 (the “Public Shares”), effective as of the close of business on October 6, 2022, as the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Articles”). You can read further details here

Vy Global Growth had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.05 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $9.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/18/22.

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) full year performance was 1.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vy Global Growth shares are logging -0.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.77 and $10.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1793593 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vy Global Growth (VYGG) recorded performance in the market was 1.94%, having the revenues showcasing 1.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 718.80M.

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vy Global Growth a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.93, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Vy Global Growth posted a movement of +0.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 230,334 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VYGG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Vy Global Growth (VYGG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vy Global Growth in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vy Global Growth, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.21%, alongside a boost of 1.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.11% during last recorded quarter.