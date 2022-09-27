The countdown is on: Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), which is $0.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5308 after opening rate of $0.2772 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.27 before closing at $0.27.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Panbela Provides Business Update and Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs, today provides a business update and reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Management is hosting an earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4000 on 02/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.2028 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) full year performance was -84.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -85.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5738102 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) recorded performance in the market was -80.34%, having the revenues showcasing -54.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.32M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0910, with a change in the price was noted -1.38. In a similar fashion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -80.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 360,701 in trading volumes.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Panbela Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.65%, alongside a downfall of -84.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.59% during last recorded quarter.