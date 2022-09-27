The countdown is on: Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is priced at $27.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.81 and reached a high price of $27.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.79. The stock touched a low price of $27.79.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, Nielsen Announces Extension of Tender Offers. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) announced today that the Offerors (as defined below) have amended the terms of the previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offer”) and consent solicitations (collectively, the “Consent Solicitation”), to purchase any and all of The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.’s (the “Luxembourg Issuer”) outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and Nielsen Finance LLC and Nielsen Finance Co.’s (together, the “US Issuers” and, together with the Luxembourg Issuer, the “Offerors”) outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), the US Issuers’ outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), the US Issuers’ outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and the US Issuers’ outstanding 4.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and collectively with the 2025 Notes, 2028 Notes, 2029 Notes and 2030 Notes, the “Notes”), to extend the expiration date from 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 21, 2022 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 5, 2022 (as so extended, and as may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”). You can read further details here

Nielsen Holdings plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.92 on 08/31/22, with the lowest value was $16.02 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) full year performance was 40.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nielsen Holdings plc shares are logging -0.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.02 and $27.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1723183 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) recorded performance in the market was 35.49%, having the revenues showcasing 16.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.02B, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Nielsen Holdings plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.50, with a change in the price was noted +1.07. In a similar fashion, Nielsen Holdings plc posted a movement of +4.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,553,157 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLSN is recording 1.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.61.

Technical rundown of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Nielsen Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Nielsen Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.73%, alongside a boost of 40.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.08% during last recorded quarter.