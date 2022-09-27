Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.34

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) is priced at $6.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.05 and reached a high price of $7.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.47. The stock touched a low price of $6.20.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Stabilis Solutions Receives DOE Approval to Export LNG. Stabilis Solutions, Inc., (“Stabilis”) (NASDAQ:SLNG), today announced that it has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) to all free trade and non-free trade countries, including Asian, European, and Latin American importing nations. Under the DOE’s order, Stabilis received authority to export on its own behalf, or as agent for others, up to the equivalent of 51.75 billion cubic feet per year of domestically produced LNG. The authorization is for a term of 28 years. You can read further details here

Stabilis Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.32 on 09/21/22, with the lowest value was $2.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) full year performance was 6.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Stabilis Solutions Inc. shares are logging -46.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.98 and $12.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 699001 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) recorded performance in the market was 55.79%, having the revenues showcasing 42.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 129.89M, as it employees total of 249 workers.

Specialists analysis on Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.80. In a similar fashion, Stabilis Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +37.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 254,873 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLNG is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG)

Raw Stochastic average of Stabilis Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.33%, alongside a boost of 6.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.64% during last recorded quarter.