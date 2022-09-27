Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.56M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT), which is $0.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7575 after opening rate of $0.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6214 before closing at $0.65.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Emily Melton to Step Down from Shift’s Board of Directors. Shift Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFT) announced today that Emily Melton, Lead Director who has served on the company’s Board since 2014, will be stepping down from the Board, effective August 31. You can read further details here

Shift Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8450 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6025 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) full year performance was -90.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shift Technologies Inc. shares are logging -90.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $7.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 961449 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) recorded performance in the market was -78.45%, having the revenues showcasing -16.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.83M, as it employees total of 1360 workers.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Shift Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9630, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, Shift Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -45.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,133,642 in trading volumes.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Shift Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.00%, alongside a downfall of -90.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.04% during last recorded quarter.