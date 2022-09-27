Recent Change of 6.18% in the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), which is $17.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.20 after opening rate of $16.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.52 before closing at $16.50.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Digital World Acquisition Corp. Provides Additional Guidance on October 10, 2022 Special Meeting. The Company recommends its stockholders to vote FOR the Extension Amendment. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -89.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $175.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1142003 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) recorded performance in the market was -65.93%, having the revenues showcasing -30.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 668.56M.

The Analysts eye on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.71, with a change in the price was noted -29.09. In a similar fashion, Digital World Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -62.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,223,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DWAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Digital World Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.93%. The shares increased approximately by -21.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.37% during last recorded quarter.