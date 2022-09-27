Recent Change of -11.83% in the Quotient Limited (QTNT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Quotient Limited (QTNT). It is currently valued at $0.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1755, after setting-off with the price of $0.1681. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.151 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.17.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Quotient Limited Selected to Join the World Economic Forum New Champions Community. The World Economic Forum’s New Champions Community brings together purpose driven companies of mid-size whose leadership is mindful of their impact on society and aspiring in building a better future​. You can read further details here

Quotient Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6050 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1510 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) full year performance was -94.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quotient Limited shares are logging -95.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $3.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1917859 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quotient Limited (QTNT) recorded performance in the market was -94.10%, having the revenues showcasing -39.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.29M, as it employees total of 437 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Quotient Limited (QTNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quotient Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2896, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Quotient Limited posted a movement of -75.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,846,051 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Quotient Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Quotient Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.23%, alongside a downfall of -94.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.60% during last recorded quarter.