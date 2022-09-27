Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI). It is currently valued at $3.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.10, after setting-off with the price of $3.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.23.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Pioneer Power to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Hybrid Conference. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer,” “Pioneer Power” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced that Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Walter Michalec, CFO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in-person or virtually on September 12-14, 2022. All in-person presentations and meetings are to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. You can read further details here

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.95 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $2.77 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) full year performance was 22.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares are logging -72.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.77 and $14.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2653984 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) recorded performance in the market was -46.80%, having the revenues showcasing 16.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.19M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.49, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -2.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 430,780 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PPSI is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.83%, alongside a boost of 22.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.67% during last recorded quarter.