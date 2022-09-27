NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is priced at $0.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.67 and reached a high price of $0.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.68. The stock touched a low price of $0.651.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, NRx Pharmaceuticals Leaders to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. Company to Present Corporate Update During Investor Conference, Sept. 14, 2022, at 9:00am ET. You can read further details here

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1500 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.4899 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) full year performance was -92.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -94.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $13.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 530609 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) recorded performance in the market was -84.77%, having the revenues showcasing 18.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.46M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7698, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -56.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,238,344 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.72%, alongside a downfall of -92.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.93% during last recorded quarter.