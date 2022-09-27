Investors have a limited window left to buy WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG), which is $0.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8798 after opening rate of $0.7701 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7402 before closing at $0.72.Recently in News on September 26, 2022, WeTrade Group to hold press conference for “WTPay Global Collection and Payment System’s Online Implementation” in Singapore. WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-service (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today has announced that it will hold press conference for “WTPay, the Global Collection and Payment System’s Online Implementation” in Singapore on October 18th, 2022, and will showcase its R&D product “WTPay Global Collection and Payment System” for the first time to the public. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.5000 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WeTrade Group Inc. shares are logging -98.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1231158 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) recorded performance in the market was -81.04%, having the revenues showcasing -83.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.55M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.7101, with a change in the price was noted -3.04. In a similar fashion, WeTrade Group Inc. posted a movement of -80.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 679,120 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WETG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of WeTrade Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of WeTrade Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.04%. The shares increased approximately by -15.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -63.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.69% during last recorded quarter.