Gear up for the change! Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has hit the volume of 2690564

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is priced at $1.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.00 and reached a high price of $2.0266, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.01. The stock touched a low price of $1.76.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, UPDATE — Appreciate-Managed SFR Securitization Receives AAA-Rating From Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar. Appreciate’s Institutional Client Pagaya Receives AAA-Rating on its Single Family Rental Securitization. You can read further details here

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) full year performance was -81.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -94.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $34.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2690564 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) recorded performance in the market was -81.67%, having the revenues showcasing -68.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.35B, as it employees total of 799 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Raw Stochastic average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.52%, alongside a downfall of -81.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -73.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -86.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.46% during last recorded quarter.