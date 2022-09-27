Gear up for the change! First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has hit the volume of 9466254

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which is $6.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.84 after opening rate of $6.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.44 before closing at $6.73.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, First Majestic Intersects 19.35 g/t Au over 23.2m in Potential New High-Grade Gold Zone at Jerritt Canyon; Follow-up Drilling Confirms Presence of High-Grade Gold Pod near Active Underground Mining in Smith Mine. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 23, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce additional positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine (“Jerritt Canyon”) located in Elko County, Nevada. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $6.31 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -44.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -55.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $14.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9466254 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -41.13%, having the revenues showcasing -19.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.72B.

Specialists analysis on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.81, with a change in the price was noted -3.86. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -37.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,250,662 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.85%, alongside a downfall of -44.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.16% during last recorded quarter.