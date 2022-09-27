Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) market price of $1.18 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) was valued at $1.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.10 while reaching the peak value of $1.1828 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.10. The stock current value is $1.18.Recently in News on July 29, 2022, Argus Updates Equity Research Report Coverage on Dogness (DOGZ). Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that Argus Research, an investment research firm retained by Dogness, updated its Equity Research Report coverage on Dogness. You can read further details here

Dogness (International) Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.9800 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.0800 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) full year performance was -50.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dogness (International) Corporation shares are logging -86.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $8.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 610120 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recorded performance in the market was -85.97%, having the revenues showcasing -42.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.08M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2180, with a change in the price was noted -3.69. In a similar fashion, Dogness (International) Corporation posted a movement of -75.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 548,218 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOGZ is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Dogness (International) Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.01%, alongside a downfall of -50.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.44% during last recorded quarter.