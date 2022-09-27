Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is priced at $25.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.98 and reached a high price of $26.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.36. The stock touched a low price of $25.31.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Coterra Energy Inc. Issues Notices of Redemption for its 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2024 and Cimarex Energy Co.’s 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2024. Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued notices of redemption (the “Notices”) with respect to its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Coterra 2024 Notes”) and the 4.375% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Cimarex 2024 Notes” and, together with the Coterra 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) of Cimarex Energy Co., the Company’s subsidiary. The Company (i) gave holders of the Coterra 2024 Notes notice that, on September 29, 2022 (the “Coterra Notes Redemption Date”), the Company will redeem $705,495,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Coterra 2024 Notes, representing all of the outstanding Coterra 2024 Notes, and (ii) gave holders of the Cimarex 2024 Notes notice that, on October 19, 2022 (the “Cimarex Notes Redemption Date” and, together with the Coterra Notes Redemption Date, each a “Redemption Date”), the Company will redeem $44,497,000 aggregate principal amount of the Cimarex 2024 Notes, representing all of the outstanding Cimarex 2024 Notes (the redemptions described in (i) and (ii), the “Redemptions”). The redemption price for each series of Notes will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount thereof and (ii) the “make-whole” redemption premium specified in the respective indenture governing such series of Notes, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to the respective Redemption Date for each series of Notes. You can read further details here

Coterra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.55 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $18.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) full year performance was 34.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coterra Energy Inc. shares are logging -29.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.52 and $35.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8983875 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) recorded performance in the market was 39.92%, having the revenues showcasing -4.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.43B, as it employees total of 936 workers.

Analysts verdict on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.76, with a change in the price was noted -6.34. In a similar fashion, Coterra Energy Inc. posted a movement of -20.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,471,275 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTRA is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Coterra Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.52%, alongside a boost of 34.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.70% during last recorded quarter.