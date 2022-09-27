Analysts Mean recommendation for Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) is priced at $0.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6435 and reached a high price of $0.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.60. The stock touched a low price of $0.6012.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, Astra Announces Spacecraft Engine Contract with Airbus OneWeb Satellites. Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), a provider of space products and launch services to the global space industry, today announced that it has been selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites, LLC (“AOS”) to supply the Astra Spacecraft Engine™ for integration into the portfolio of Arrow commercial small satellites manufactured by AOS. You can read further details here

Astra Space Operations Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.9500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5999 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) full year performance was -93.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astra Space Operations Inc. shares are logging -95.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $13.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2210039 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) recorded performance in the market was -91.32%, having the revenues showcasing -56.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 151.88M, as it employees total of 324 workers.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astra Space Operations Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5542, with a change in the price was noted -2.76. In a similar fashion, Astra Space Operations Inc. posted a movement of -81.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,186,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASTR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Astra Space Operations Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Astra Space Operations Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.44%, alongside a downfall of -93.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.75% during last recorded quarter.