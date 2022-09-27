Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), which is $0.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.08 after opening rate of $0.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.06 before closing at $0.08.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Stockholders. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chairman, Kevin Buchi and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Martino. You can read further details here

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6470 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.0640 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) full year performance was -96.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -96.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $1.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8563787 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) recorded performance in the market was -88.40%, having the revenues showcasing -58.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.60M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1500, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -72.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,523,602 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.05%, alongside a downfall of -96.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.94% during last recorded quarter.