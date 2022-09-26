Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -18.51%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) was valued at $2.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.6107 while reaching the peak value of $2.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.8801. The stock current value is $2.27.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Yatra Online, Inc. Names Rohan Mittal Chief Financial Officer. Gurugram, India and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2022) – Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the “Company” or “Yatra”), India’s leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel agencies, announced today that it appointed Rohan Mittal to the position of Group Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Mittal will join the Company effective today and comes to the Company with more than 20 years of financial, accounting and merger and acquisition experience. You can read further details here

Yatra Online Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.00 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $1.32 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) full year performance was 11.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatra Online Inc. shares are logging -24.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 600925 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) recorded performance in the market was 31.21%, having the revenues showcasing 6.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 155.99M, as it employees total of 961 workers.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yatra Online Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.29, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Yatra Online Inc. posted a movement of +26.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 101,002 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YTRA is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Yatra Online Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Yatra Online Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.32%, alongside a boost of 11.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by -20.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.32% during last recorded quarter.